COVID-19: Fresh cases in Puducherry dips; active infections show decline'

Puducherry, Feb 21 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of fresh coronavirus cases with 22 infections being reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,619, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

The 22 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,062 samples and were spread over Puducherry (15), Karaikal (six) and Yanam (one). Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry, reported no fresh infections, the Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The union territory had reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The number of active cases stood at 363 as compared to 419 on Sunday with 19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 344 in home quarantine.

The Health department Director said 78 patients recovered during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday while the overall recoveries went up to 1,63,296.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,960.

The Health Department has so far tested 22,03,622 samples and has found 18,48,948 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 2.07 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.60 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 15,69,840 doses which comprised 9,28,512 first doses, 6,29,369 second and 11,959 booster doses, Sriramulu said. PTI CORR SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)