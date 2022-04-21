COVID-19: G Srinivas Rao Says Fourth Wave Unlikely In Telangana, Masks Mandatory In Public

Dr. G Srinivas Rao, Telangana’s State Director of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, ruled out the likelihood of a fourth wave in the state citing the state's declining positive rate.

Further talking about the number of cases per day in the state G Srinivas Rao stated that only 20 or 25 cases are being reported in Telangana, especially Hyderabad is reporting 15 to 20 cases and other districts have been reporting hardly 1 or 2 cases, as per ANI.

"The positivity rate of covid cases is very very low which is 0.14 per cent. Antibodies in the general population are 93 per cent across Telangana and with this, we can rule out the fourth wave in Telangana,” said Rao.

'Fourth wave unlikely in Telangana'

Expressing his optimism over the unlikely fourth wave, the state’s Director of Health and Family Welfare while emphasizing the state’s policy of COVID measures went on to say that there’s been a rise in cases in the national capital and this might in turn the rise in the daily cases. He also acknowledged that within 6 weeks to 8 weeks, there has been a rise in cases but he concluded by saying it may not be the same number of cases in the third wave.

Mask mandatory, fine of 1000 to be charged who do not comply

Amid several states lifting the Covid restriction and doing away with the mandatory wearing of masks, Dr. G Srinivas Rao also urged people to wear a mask. He also said that those who do not comply will face fines of up to Rs 1,000.

“Because more than 90% of people have developed antibodies, we may argue that we must wear the mask when going out in public, but not at home or with family, ” added Dr. G Srinivas Rao, as per ANI. He also laid stress on the continuation of ongoing vaccination drives at requisite intervals.

COVID 19 update

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, India's total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,30,49,974, with 13,433 active cases, according to figures published on Thursday by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll rose to 5,22,062 with 56 more deaths, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. According to the ministry, active cases account for 0.03 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remains at 98.76 percent.