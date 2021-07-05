COVID-19: Gavi Working Closely With US To Get Moderna Vaccine Delivered To India ‘quickly’

A Gavi spokesperson recently said that the global vaccine alliance is working “closely” with the US government to get doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine delivered “as quickly as possible” to India. Moderna vaccine has been granted new drug permission for restricted emergency use in India, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog informed last month. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to pharma major Cipla to import Moderna jabs to the nation.

Now, when asked about the delivery of Moderna vaccines to India, a Gavi spokesperson told ANI that on behalf of COVAX, Gavi is working closely with US Government & other partners to operationalize dose donations & get doses delivered as quickly as possible so that countries can continue to protect their most at-risk groups.

India to close deal with Pfizer ‘soon’

It is worth mentioning that once Moderna is delivered, there will be four COVID-19 vaccines in the country, namely, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, AstraZeneca & Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute. Hours after approving Moderna's COVID vaccine for restricted usage in India, the Centre also added that it was determined to close the deal with Pfizer Inc soon as well. Pfizer and Moderna were the first two vaccines to be approved and administered en masse in the US.

During the Health Ministry's briefing, Dr VK Paul added, "There are four vaccines now - COVAXIN, COVISHIELD, Sputnik V and Moderna. We will soon close the deal on Pfizer as well".

After Moderna published its peer-reviewed Phase 3 data, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization in December 2020. The evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trial involving nearly 30,000 participants aged 18-95 showed that the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected. The possible side effects include pain, redness and swelling in the arm where a person gets the shot and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever and nausea throughout the rest of the body. It is recommended that two doses of the vaccine are taken 28 days apart.

"Moderna, the first international vaccine in India, will be administered in two doses," Dr Paul of Niti Aayog said.

(With inputs from ANI)

