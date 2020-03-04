COVID-19: Ghaziabad District Admin Issues Advisory In Schools, Says Use Masks & Wash Hands

Amid the scare of coronavirus in the country, the district administration of Ghaziabad has issued advisory in schools with regard to the outbreak of the virus. The main advisory issued in schools is to use masks and wash hands said District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey on Wednesday. He also added that the schools are advised to make the students aware of the virus.

"Advisory is used in schools. The main advisory is to use masks and wash hands. The schools have been advised to make students aware of the disease and precautions to be taken. Private hospitals have been instructed to especially monitor those who come from the Coronavirus affected countries," he said.

Ghaziabad govt on alert

He further added that the government is on alert after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the district administrators to take all necessary precautions.

"Our government is alert. Yesterday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister did a video conferencing and told district administrators to be alert and take precautions. We have established an isolation ward here and declared an emergency number where anyone can give information related to COVID-19."

Do not heed to rumours, says DM Ajay Shankar Pandey

"In Ghaziabad, we have followed up on 153 cases, out of which 9 were required tests and the good news is that all the tests have come negative. There is no need to be in panic and fear, just take small precautions and please not to heed to rumours," he added.

COVID-19 Outbreak

According to the latest reports, 42 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll to over 3,000. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)