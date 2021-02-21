COVID-19: Global Vaccines Top 204 Million Doses; Where India Stands?

The world has administered more than 204 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines so far, according to Our World in Data. The United States tops the chart with 61.29 million doses of vaccines administered amongst its population, followed by China - 40.52 million, the United Kingdom - 17.85 million, India - 11.09 million, and Israel with 7.13 million doses. Israel is running the most effective vaccination programmes of all as it has already inoculated 82.4 persons per 100 people.

Read: Thousands Of Americans Have Experienced 'severe' Reactions To COVID Vaccines: CDC Report

As far as regions are concerned, Asia has administered more than 75 million doses of vaccines to date, followed by North America with 62.74 million doses, Europe - 49 million, South America - 10.26 million, and Africa - 2.51 million doses. Meanwhile, the world has registered over 111 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 21, of which 2.46 million people have lost their lives. The United States remains the worst affected country in the world, both in terms of cases and deaths.

Read: COVID-19: 'Whole World' Must Be Vaccinated Says Boris Johnson At G7 Summit

Russia records lowest single-day cases

Russia on Saturday recorded its lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since October as the country of 145 million reported a little over 12,700 new infections. Russia, which has registered more than 4.11 million cases to date, has been reporting a dip in new cases for the past two months and on Saturday the country recorded its lowest numbers since October. More than 81,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Russia. The country was one of the first to start the COVID-19 vaccination programme and so far it has immunised 3.90 million people.

Read: Centre Asks Maharashtra & Kerala To Ramp Up Covid Testing; States Account For 77% Caseload

India COVID-19 situation

India is the second most affected nation in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases as the country of over 1.3 billion people has registered nearly 11 million infections. As far as the mortality rate is concerned, India's number is surprisingly low compared to other countries with high infection rates. India has registered more than 1,56,000 deaths to date and has reported less than 100 deaths on average for the past two weeks, way less than over 1,000 during its peak in September 2020.

Read: A Crucial Device Used In COVID-19 Treatment May Not Work On Dark Skin, Says Study

