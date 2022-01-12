COVID-19: Goa Reports 3,119 New Cases; Positivity Rate Rises To 32 Pc

Goa on Wednesday reported 3,119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally close to the 2-lakh mark, the state health department said, while the positivity rate jumped to 31.84 per cent.

As per the health department, 3,119 new infections took the count to 1,97,096, while two fresh deaths during the day pushed the toll to 3,539.

The positivity rate rose from 30.36 per cent on Tuesday to 31.84 per cent on Wednesday.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,79,423 after 1,002 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the department said.

Goa now has 14,134 active cases.

"With 9,795 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 16,97,558,” an official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,97,096, new cases 3,119, death toll 3,539, discharged 1,79,423, active cases 14,134, samples tested till date 16,97,558.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)