COVID-19: Goa Reports 56 Cases, 2 Deaths, 85 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,76,980 on Friday with the detection of 56 cases, while the day also saw two deaths, which took the toll to 3,325, an official said. The discharge of 85 people on Friday took the recovery count to 1,72,907, leaving the state with an active tally of 748, he said.

With 4,445 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,86,708, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,980, new cases 56, death toll 3325, discharged 172907, active cases 748, samples tested till date 13,86,708.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)