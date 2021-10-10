COVID-19: Goa reports 73 new infection cases, three deaths; 93 recover

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload increased by 73 to 1,77,113 on Sunday, while the death toll went up to 3,329 as three patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The recovery count in the state rose to 1,73,074 after 93 patients recuperated during the day.

The active COVID-19 tally in the coastal state is 710, the official said.

"As 5,192 tests were conducted today, the overall test count of the state grew to 13,96,558," he added.

