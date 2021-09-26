COVID-19: Goa Reports 74 New Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally 918

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 74 to reach 1,76,095 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 3,303 as four patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 1,71,874 as 98 patients got discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

The active COVID-19 in the coastal state now is 918 now, the official said.

"With 4,852 new tests, the overall test count has gone up to 13,34,309," he added.

