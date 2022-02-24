COVID-19: Goa sees 45 new cases, one death

Panaji, Feb 24 (PTI) Goa on Thursday reported 45 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the toll to 2,44,906, a health department official said.

One patient died due to the infection during the day, which raised the fatality count to 3,798.

The overall recovery figure in the coastal state rose to 2,40,701 after 94 of them got discharge on Thursday. There are now 407 active cases.

"As 1,607 tests were conducted on Thursday, the cumulative test count in the state went up to 18,74,278," he added.

