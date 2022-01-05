COVID-19: Goa's Case Count Tops 1,000; Positivity Rate At 18 Pc

Goa continued to reel under a COVID-19 surge at it reported 1,002 new cases on Wednesday, registering a positivity rate of 17.72 per cent, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, a senior official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department, Goa reported 1,002 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,83,795.

On Tuesday, the tiny coastal state had registered 592 cases of COVID-19.

Goa's positivity rate stood at 17.72 as against 13.89 per cent on Tuesday, causing concern amongst authorities in the state, where assembly polls are due in a few months.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

With one more death during the day, Goa's COVID-19 fatality count rose to 3,526, the department said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,76,551 after 46 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it added.

Due to a wide gap between new and recovered cases, the state's active tally soared to 3,718, the official said.

"With 5,653 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 16,47,005,” he added.

The state government has announced closure of schools and colleges for in-person classes and imposed a slew of other measures at public places to stem the spread of the infection.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,83,795, new cases 1,002, death toll 3,526, discharged 1,76,551, active cases 3,718, samples tested till date 16,47,005.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)