COVID-19 | 'Going From Strength To Strength': MEA Deeply Appreciates US' Strong Support

Quick links:
With an intention to provide medical relief amid raging COVID-19 figures, the United States of America has sent four aircraft delivering raw materials for vaccine production and vital medical supplies to meet ongoing medical requirements. Earlier today, US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, reiterated how the US has devotedly lent its support to India and this was definitely remarkable.
Lloyd Austin took to his official Twitter handle to acknowledge their striving aid during trying times of India,
So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1m Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Ox. Concentration System. It's been a heroic effort from all involved. pic.twitter.com/RJuxJ0KOOf— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 5, 2021
Reciprocating to the endeavour put forth by the US and admiring the same, Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, India, Arindam Bagchi established on Twitter,
ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2021
Going from strength to strength. US aircraft carrying an oxygen generating plant, over 2.8 lakh rapid testing kits and other medical supplies arrives in India. Deeply appreciate the strong support from ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸. Will further boost our oxygen capacities. pic.twitter.com/UGWUeyYDiN
The White House had previously stated that the US State governments, private companies, non-government organisations and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilised to deliver vital oxygen-related equipment and essential supplies to Indian hospitals during the current outbreak. On April 29, the first US Government assistance flight had arrived in India.
According to the Fact Sheet issued by the Biden administration on under the Immediate US Emergency COVID-19 Assistance, the United States has set out to provide:
The US has been reflecting its solidarity with India's tussle with a lethal wave of COVID-19 infections. The White House in its statements has acknowledged India's aid to the US early into the pandemic last year. They ascertained this was the time to return the favour.
Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of second-wave of the pandemic, has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, solidarity has been an outpouring from numerous countries.