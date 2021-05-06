COVID-19 | 'Going From Strength To Strength': MEA Deeply Appreciates US' Strong Support

With an intention to provide medical relief amid raging COVID-19 figures, the United States of America has sent four aircraft delivering raw materials for vaccine production and vital medical supplies to meet ongoing medical requirements. Earlier today, US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, reiterated how the US has devotedly lent its support to India and this was definitely remarkable.

Lloyd Austin took to his official Twitter handle to acknowledge their striving aid during trying times of India,

So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1m Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Ox. Concentration System. It's been a heroic effort from all involved. pic.twitter.com/RJuxJ0KOOf — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 5, 2021

Reciprocating to the endeavour put forth by the US and admiring the same, Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, India, Arindam Bagchi established on Twitter,

ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸

Going from strength to strength. US aircraft carrying an oxygen generating plant, over 2.8 lakh rapid testing kits and other medical supplies arrives in India. Deeply appreciate the strong support from ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸. Will further boost our oxygen capacities. pic.twitter.com/UGWUeyYDiN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2021

The White House had previously stated that the US State governments, private companies, non-government organisations and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilised to deliver vital oxygen-related equipment and essential supplies to Indian hospitals during the current outbreak. On April 29, the first US Government assistance flight had arrived in India.

US' continuous aid for India combatting COVID-19

According to the Fact Sheet issued by the Biden administration on under the Immediate US Emergency COVID-19 Assistance, the United States has set out to provide:

The U.S. has re-directed its own order of AstraZeneca's manufacturing supplies to India. This will allow India to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

1 million rapid diagnostic tests – the same type used by the White House — to provide reliable results in less than 15 minutes to identify and prevent community spread.

Initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders will remain in India and can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centres, with more planeloads to come.

15 million N95 masks to protect both patients and in support of Indian frontline health workers.

Multiple large-scale units to support up to 20 patients each, and additional mobile units will provide an ability to target specific shortages. A team of U.S. experts will support these units, working hand-in-hand on the ground with Indian medical personnel.

Initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders will remain in India and can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centres, with more planeloads to come.

Washington will provide 1700 oxygen concentrators, an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders, multiple large-scale Oxygen Generation Units to support up to 20 patients each.

The US has been reflecting its solidarity with India's tussle with a lethal wave of COVID-19 infections. The White House in its statements has acknowledged India's aid to the US early into the pandemic last year. They ascertained this was the time to return the favour.

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of second-wave of the pandemic, has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, solidarity has been an outpouring from numerous countries.