COVID-19: Govt Panel Recommends Recovered Patients To Defer Vaccination For 6 Months

Government panel, National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) has recommended that people testing positive for COVID-19 should defer vaccination for six months after their recovery. In addition, considering the shortages of vaccination doses, the panel has also recommended that the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine should be increased. The initial gap for the Covishield vaccine was decided at six to eight weeks. However, the government panel has now recommended that the gap should be increased from 12 to 16 weeks.

In another development, the NTAGI has also recommended that pregnant women may be offered to opt to take any COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the NGTAI panel also informed that lactating women are eligible for getting vaccinated anytime after their delivery.

Covaxin approved for phase 2 & 3 trials on 2-18 year-olds

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given a nod to the indigenously developed Covaxin for phase 2 and 3 trials of the vaccine on 2-18 year-olds. The trials will be conducted on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days.

India's vaccination update

The country's total vaccination has been recorded as 17,72,14,256. According to Health Ministry, more than 4.1 lakh beneficiaries in the age group from 18-44 were vaccinated on Wednesday while the total vaccination for the same age group has crossed 34.6 lakh.