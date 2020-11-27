COVID-19: Govt Submits Affidavit In SC On Treatment Of Patients, Dead Body Disposal

India has been among the worst-affected countries in the COVID-19 battle. While the number of cases have been among the highest with over 9 million cases, the country has also displayed one of the best recovery rates with over 90 per cent of patients recovering. Numerous difficulties have hampered the battle against COVID-19 and various issues have been raised during the course of the pandemic. Frontline workers, health workers, and authorities have taken various steps to deal with them.

Government steps for COVID-19 management

The Government on Thursday submitted an affidavit with regards to COVID-19 management and steps taken to resolve numerous issues. This detailed numerous steps related to proper treatment of patients, as well as dead body disposal.

Some of the points raised, also citing previous affidavits, include:

"One of the guidelines, whose adherence was to be ensured, was that the patients are provided with the bed and are permitted to have one attendant and the attendant can remain in the hospital premises in the area earmarked by the hospital and no suspected Covid-19 patients shall be turned away from the hospital and details of indoor facilities and advisory for OPD has also been noticed," the affidavit read.

The government also directed, "We further direct that all States shall also constitute an expert team of Doctors and other experts for inspection, supervision and guidance of Government hospitals and other hospitals dedicated to Covid-19 in each State who may inspect, supervise the hospitals in the State and issue necessary directions for the improvement to the concerned hospital and report to the Government. Chief Secretary of each State shall ensure that such Committees are immediately constituted and start their works within a period of seven days."

"The Chief Secretaries of other States shall also take steps regarding installation of CCTV Cameras in Covid dedicated hospitals where Covid patients are taking treatment to facilitate the management of such patients and for the screening of the footage by designated authorities or bodies so that remedial action may be suggested and ensured," it added.

One of the other guidelines read, "All Covid-dedicated hospitals shall permit one willing attendant of the patient in the hospital premise, who can remain in an area earmarked by the hospital. (IX) All Covid dedicated hospitals shall create a helpdesk accessible physically as well as by telephone from where well being of patients admitted in the hospitals can be enquired."

Here's the full affidavit filed by the Government dated November 26

Guidelines issued by the Union Of India pertaining to dead body disposal

Standard infection prevention control practices are mandated to be followed at all times:

These include Hand hygiene, Use of personal protective equipment (e.g., water resistant apron, gloves, 4 138 masks, eyewear etc.), Safe handling of sharp equipment, Disinfect bag housing dead body: instruments and devices used on the patient, Disinfect linen and Clean and disinfect environmental surfaces.

It is respectfully submitted that apart from the above the said guidelines inter-alia provides as under:- I. Removal of the body from the isolation room or area:-

a) That the health worker attending to the dead body should perform hand hygiene, ensure proper use of PPE (water resistant apron, goggles, N95 mask, gloves)

b) All tubes, drains and catheters on the dead body is mandated to be removed.

c) Any puncture holes or wounds (resulting from removal of catheter, drains, tubes, or otherwise) is mandated to be disinfected with 1 % hypochlorite and dressed with impermeable material

d) The guidelines mandate to apply caution while handling sharps such as intravenous catheters and other sharp devices. The said objects are required to be disposed into a sharps container.

e) The said guidelines further mandated plugging of Oral, nasal orifices of the dead body to prevent leakage of body fluids.

f) It is pertinent to note here that if the family of the patient wishes to view the body at the time of removal from the isolation room or area, the guidelines mandate they may be allowed to do so with the application of Standard Precautions;

g) The guidelines mandate placing of the dead body in leak-proof plastic body bag. The exterior of the body bag can be decontaminated with 1 % hypochlorite. The body bag can be wrapped with a mortuary sheet or sheet provided by the family members

h) The guidelines further mandate that the body be either handed over to the relatives or taken to mortuary at the earliest; II.

Handling of Dead bodies in Mortuary :

a) The aforesaid guidelines also provide that Mortuary staff handling COVID dead body should observe standard precautions;

b) The guidelines further mandate that dead bodies should be stored in cold chambers maintained at approximately 4"C

c) The guidelines also mandate that the mortuary must he kept clean. Environmental surfaces, instruments and transport trolleys should be properly disinfected with 1 % Hypochlorite solution;

d) The guidelines also mandate that after removing the body, the chamber door, handles and floor should be cleaned with sodium hypochlorite 1 % solution. 4 140 III. Autopsies on COVID-19 dead bodies: The guidelines provide that the Autopsies on COVID19 dead bodies should be avoided. If autopsy is to be performed for special reasons, the following infection prevention control practices should be adopted:

a) The guidelines provide that the number of forensic experts and support staff in the autopsy room should be limited.

b) The guidelines further provide that The Team should use full complement of PPE (coveralls, head cover, shoe cover, N 95 mask, goggles / face shield).

c) The guidelines also provide that Unfi xed organs must be held firm on the tab le and sliced with a sponge - care should be taken to protect the hand

d) The guidelines further provide that after the proced u re, body should he disinfected with 1 % Sodium Hypoch lorite an d placed in a body bag, the exterior of which will again be decontaminated with 1 % Sodium Hypochlorite solution

e) The guidelines also provide that the body thereafter can be han ded over to the relatives, if required. IV. In so far as the

Transportation of COVID 19 bodies are concerned the guidelines lay down that :

a) The body which is secured in a body bag, exterior of which is decontaminated poses no additional risk to the staff transporting the dead body;

b) The personnel handling the body has to follow standard precautions (surgical mask, gloves) and no other special protection is required ;

c) The vehicle, after the transfer of the body to cremation/ burial staff, has to be decontaminated with 1 % Sodium Hypochlorite; V.

So far as protocols which are to be followed at the crematorium/ Burial Ground is concerned the guidelines provide that:-

a) The Crematorium/ burial Ground staff should be sensitized that COVID 19 does not pose additional risk.

b) The staff is mandated to practice standard precautions of hand hygiene, use of masks and gloves;

c) Viewing of the dead body by unzipping the face end of the body bag (by the staff using standard precautions) is allowed, for the relatives to see the body for one last time.

a) Religious rituals such as reading from religious scripts, sprinkling holy water and any other last rites that does not require touching of the body can be allowed.

b) The guidelines only prescribe that bathing, kissing, hugging, etc. of the dead body should not be allowed 4 142

c) The funeral/ burial staff and family members should perform hand hygiene after cremation/ burial.

d) The ash does not pose any risk and can be collected to perform the last rites.

e) Guidelines prescribe that large gathering at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure as it is possible that close family contacts may be symptomatic and/ or shedding the virus.

