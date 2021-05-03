COVID-19: Govt To Send 60 Lakh Additional Vaccine Shots To States And UTs Amid Shortage

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Centre has announced on Monday that an additional 60 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses will be received by the states/union territories in the next three days. The Health Ministry informed in a press release that the government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost and the total consumption including wastages is 15,79,21,537 doses.

The release read, "More than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/union territories to be administered. Furthermore, more than 59 lakh vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/union territories within the next three days."

Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group

On Saturday, the Health Ministry had informed that 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the provisional report.

A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crores. These include 94.28 lakh healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 62.65 lakh people who have taken the second dose, 1.26 crore frontline workers who have received the first dose, and 68.78 lakh, such workers who have taken the second dose, it said.

India's COVID tally

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 62,93,003, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 percent, the data stated.