COVID-19: Govt's Decision To Cancel Kanwar Yatra 'responsible' Says Kishan Reddy

Amidst the COVID-19 situation, the Uttarakhand Government had taken the decision to cancel the Kanwar Yatra, ANI. Speaking on the decision, the Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged the people to understand the seriousness of the pandemic.

Talking about the cancellation of the Kanwar Yatra to ANI, he said, "In view of the situation of COVID-19, first Amarnath Yatra and now the Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled. The people must understand the seriousness of the situation. It is our responsibility to save people’s lives and look at the economy as well.

"The government is taking precautions to stop the possible third wave of the COVID-19. This is the reason why the Uttarakhand government had to take the decision to cancel the Kanwar Yatra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has appealed to the tourists visiting places to follow the COVID-19 protocols because the third wave will not come after invitation and it will gain momentum due to our carelessness", he added.

Later the Minister also appealed to the people to go out of their house only when needed and to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are not being violated.

"As the Union Tourism and Culture Minister, I appeal to the people to go out in public places if necessary. I also appeal to the tourists to follow COVID-19 protocols when they are in public places. I mean this appeal on behalf of PM Modi", he said.

Cancellation of Pilgrimages in the wake of COVID-19

Seeing the pandemic situation, the Jammu & Kashmir Government had earlier cancelled the annual Amarnath Yatra in June followed by the cancellation of the Kanwar Yatra by the Uttarakhand Government in July. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement.

What is Kanwar Yatra and Amarnath Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva to Hindu pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva.

On the other hand, the famous Amarnath Yatra is considered one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages. During the yatra, the devotees begin their journey to visit the cave for darshan and cover the distance of 46 km and 14 km from the base Pahalgam and Baltal. The shrine of Lord Shiva is located at a height of 3,880 metres in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

(With agency inputs)