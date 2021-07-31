COVID-19 Guidelines Need To Be Followed To Curb Spread, Cautions Haryana Health Min Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday cautioned that people should be more cooperative in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus as the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looms over the country. Speaking to ANI, Anil Vij said, “Health Department has made arrangements in villages as well as in cities but we need cooperation from people. COVID-19 cases have just been reduced but have not ended. People need to continue following COVID protocols to prevent the third wave.”

Current COVID-19 situation in Haryana

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the state of Haryana recorded a total of 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday at a positivity rate of 0.11%. The rate has remained below 0.5 % for more than over a month. A total of 151 people are under home isolation within the state. The report by Ministry stated that there have been 7,69,85830 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic first began and 7,59,516 have been able to recover from the disease. The official data suggests that 96,303 people have succumbed to the virus.

After the second wave was controlled and the curve was flattened due to rigorous testing and strict lockdowns, the state ensured that the vaccination drive began in full swing. A total of 1,43,965 doses were administered on Friday, out of which 89066 were first doses and 54899 were second doses. Earlier this month, Haryana crossed the cumulative landmark of 1 crore vaccinations across the state. Gurugram leads the vaccination drive with their tally almost touching the 18-lakh mark and has administered more doses than the next two districts in the list, Faridabad and Hisar.

Gurugram's strong vaccination drive

Gurugram has been rapid with its attempt to vaccinate the population. According to health officials of the district, 190 campsites and five drive-through vaccination facilities were placed across Gurugram and the doses will be administered between 8 am to 5 pm. The initial plans were to administer 250 doses of Covishield at each campsite, a total of 500 doses were kept separate for each drive-through facility.

(Wth ANI inputs)