COVID-19: Gujarat Extends Night Curfew To 9 More Cities; Imposes Additional Restrictions

As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc across India, the Gujarat government imposed a night curfew in nine more cities to curb the unprecedented rise in Coronavirus cases. The order will come into effect from April 28 and will remain imposed till May 5, 2021. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision during a high-level meeting on Tuesday after taking into consideration the Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

"Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to other cities Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval - Somnath from 8 pm to 6 am," said the Chief Minister's Office.

Apart from the night curfew, the Gujarat government has tightened the screws in COVID-19 curbs as the decision to put additional restrictions in 29 cities has also been taken. However, all essential services will continue in these cities; grocery stores, vegetable shops, fruit shops, medical stores, dairies, bakeries will be allowed to function.

Gujarat night curfew guidelines

"All industries, manufacturing units, factories, and construction activities to continue in these 29 cities. All medical and paramedical services will remain the same. All restaurants in these 29 cities will be closed only take-away services can be continued," the guidelines read.

Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens, salon, spas & other amusement activities will be closed in all 29 cities.

All Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committees (APMCs) will be closed.

Only APMCs associated with vegetables & fruits can be continued, said Gujarat CMO

Public access to religious places across the state will be closed

Only administrators & priests will be able to perform puja

Public bus transport will continue in the entire state with 50% capacity

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at weddings.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Gujarat COVID Tally

The Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age from May 1, and the order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,240 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far. With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486, as per the state health department.

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)