COVID-19: Gujarat Govt To Consider Crematorium Workers As Corona Warriors Retrospectively

The Gujarat government has decided that it will consider crematorium workers as 'Corona Warriors'. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who also informed that the crematorium employees will be provided all benefits which will be effective retrospectively, from April 1, 2020, when the Coronavirus pandemic began. The state government has also decided to extend an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the families of crematorium workers in case of death of any employee on duty.

Gujarat govt to consider crematorium workers as 'Corona Warriors'

In addition, Rupani also announced that middle-class families will be able to benefit from state government welfare policies like 'Maa card' and 'Vatsalya card' in the COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals. According to the state government, over 80 lakh poor and middle-class families will be able to pay Rs 5000 per day for 10-day treatment in private hospitals.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

The state reported 11,017 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department data on Wednesday. The new cases have pushed the state's COVID-19 tally to 7,14,611. In addition, 15,264 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 5,78,397. Currently, the active number of Coronavirus cases in Gujarat stands at 1,27,483, while fresh fatalities took the death toll in the state to 8,731.

COVID-19 in India

India reported 3,48,421 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. In addition, 3,55,338 people recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642. With 4205 fresh fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 2,54,197. Currently, the active cases in the country stand at 37,04,099.

