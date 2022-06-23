COVID-19: Gujarat Records 407 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours; CM Patel Holds Review Meeting

As the country continues to fight COVID-19, Gujarat has reported an 80% spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 226 to 407 cases as of June 23. While about 106- 207 cases have been reported in Ahmedabad alone.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel held a review meeting and directed the authorities to ensure COVID norms are implemented effectively across the state. The Chief Minister is also learned to hold a meeting with District magistrates.

Testing camps across public transportation areas have been set up.

COVID situation in Gujarat

The state health department informed that on June 22, Gujarat reported 407 new COVID cases, the highest daily count in four months, which raised the tally of infections to 12,28,493. Following the recovery of 190 patients from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 12,15,806, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,946. The state now has 1,741 active cases, with four patients on ventilator support.

Gujarat had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 19 with 486 infections.

As per the latest report, Ahmedabad recorded 210 cases on Wednesday, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 57, Vadodara 41 and Rajkot with 20 cases, among others.

A total of 11,10,51,760 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, with 23,730 patients getting the jab on Thursday.

