COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan Attends Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; Hails India's Efforts

Asserting that India undertook the COVID-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday participated in a meeting of the Health Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states through video conferencing. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation, which was constituted on June 15, 2001.

The meeting held to discuss best practices in countering COVID-19 spread. Speaking at SCO, Dr. Vardhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the situation and ensured a preemptive, proactive, and graded response to tackle the crisis.

"We, in India, undertook the COVID-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment. PM Modi personally monitored the situation and ensured preemptive, proactive, and graded responses, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading," the Health Minister said.

He also said that India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population, which is 864 cases per million and less than 21 deaths per million of the population. India has so far reported, 1.25 million cases and more than 30 thousand deaths due to COVID-19.

"Our recovery rate stands at 63.45 per cent, whereas our mortality is amongst the lowest in the world at 2.3 per cent. India started its preparedness measures much before the outbreak was even declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO," he said.

‘Covidshield’ to be made in India by December

Meanwhile, after the study published in renowned Lancet Journal said vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed positive results in the first two trial phases, the Serum Institute of India that also entered the partnership declared that the vaccine will be named ‘Covidshield’ in India. This comes after a study in Lancet Journal remarked that the first two trial phases of the potential vaccine has shown promising results. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has stated that the company aims at producing 3 to 4 million doses till the end of December 2020.

