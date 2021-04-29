COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan Urges People Not To Panic, Avers 'recovery Possible Even At Home'

The rising number of fatalities has aggravated the fear of the virus, pushing those even with mild symptoms to look for a place in the hospital. As a doctor, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday addressed this issue and pointed out that the majority of the patients can recover at home by just being in touch with doctors.

Requesting people not to panic and run around, he said, "Majority of patients can recover at home while being in touch with a doctor. I am not saying this just as the health minister but also as a doctor."

Next, he addressed the issue of vaccination shortage in the State. Pointing out that vaccines are allocated to the States on the basis of performance, he asserted, "We have given more than 16 crore doses of vaccines to States out of which more than 15 crores doses have been administered. That means over 1 crore doses are still left with States. Some lakh doses are in pipeline & will be delivered in the next 2-3 days." Having given the data, he added, "Since the beginning of the vaccination drive, not a single day has passed when the States were not given vaccines as per their capacity."

After repeated demand from the general public and the leaders of the opposition, the Centre liberalized the third phase of the vaccination to include all citizens aged 18 years and above. The phase will kickstart from the May 1, and the registration for the same has already begun on the Co-WIN portal and the Arogya Setu App.

COVID situation in India

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now for the fifth consecutive day, over 3-lakh cases have been reported.

In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.

