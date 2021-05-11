COVID-19: Haryana, Assam & Rajasthan Top Three States Reporting Maximum Vaccine Wastage

Haryana, Assam and Rajasthan are the top three states that report the maximum wastage of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said on Tuesday. Putting out the figures, the MoHFW revealed that Haryana, Assam and Rajasthan had reported 6.49%, 5.92% and 5.68% of vaccine shortage respectively.

Others on the list include Meghalaya (5.67%), Bihar (5.20%), Manipur (5.19%), Punjab (4.94%), Dadra and Nagar (4.85%), Tamil Nadu (4.13%) and Nagaland (3.36%). Notably, Tamil Nadu which had recorded the second-highest wastage of COVID-19 doses last week at 8.83% has significantly brought down the wastage. Lakshwadeep which wasted approximately 9.76% of its doses last week does not feature on the list this time.

India's vaccination drive

The Health Ministry also informed that over 18 crore vaccine doses had been provided to States/UTs free of cost by the Government of India, so far. More than 90 lakh doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered. Over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in the next 3 days, the MoHFW stated.

So far India has administered 17,27,10,066 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine under its mammoth inoculation drive. Under this, more than 25 lakh doses have been administered to 18-44 years age group.

India reported 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the total number of active cases in the country to 37,15,221. Over 3,56,082 discharges and 3,876 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The nation has also ramped up its testing. More than 18.5 Lakh samples were tested across the country on May 10, taking the cumulative total to 30.5 Crore.