COVID-19: Haryana Records 22 Fresh Cases

Haryana reported twenty-two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 7,71,517, the health department's daily bulletin said.

No fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,052, it said.

Of the fresh cases, fourteen were detected from Gurgaon.

The total active cases in the state are 112, while the overall recoveries were 7,61,330, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)