COVID-19: Haryana Records 30 New Cases, Zero Death

Haryana reported zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 new cases on Sunday, pushing the total case count to 7,72,019, officials said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,055.

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported the maximum at 17, followed by Panchkula (7) and Faridabad (5).

There are 22 active cases in the state while the overall recoveries are 7,61,712, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)