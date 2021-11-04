COVID-19: Haryana reports 7 fresh cases, no death

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though seven new cases were recorded in the state Wednesday, pushing the tally to 7,71,280.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the new cases, the maximum of five were reported from Gurugram.

There were 96 active cases in the state while the total number of recoveries was 7,61,112.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD MGA MGA

