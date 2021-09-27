COVID-19: Haryana Reports 7 Fresh Cases

Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Monday, even as it added seven new infections, pushing the case count to 7,70,825, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,810, the health department's daily bulletin.

Four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 99, while the overall recoveries has reached 7,60,686, the bulletin said.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

