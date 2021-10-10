COVID-19: Haryana reports 9 new cases, no death

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death and nine new cases on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 7,70,993.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,875.

Meanwhile, among the districts, four cases were reported from Gurgaon.

The state has a total of 100 active cases while 7,60,845 Covid patients have recovered so far.

The recovery rate is 98.68 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD RHL

