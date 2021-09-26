COVID-19: Haryana Reports No Covid Death, 13 New Cases

Haryana recorded no coronavirus-related death, even as it added 13 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing the case count to 7,70,818, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,810, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Eight fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 105, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,673, the bulletin said.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

