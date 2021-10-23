COVID-19: Haryana reports no Covid death, 8 new cases

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death and eight new cases on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,141.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Among the districts, three cases were reported from Gurgaon and two from Panchkula.

The total active cases in the state are 92 while the overall recoveries are 7,60,977.

The recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)