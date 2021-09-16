COVID-19: Haryana Reports No Covid Death, 9 Fresh Cases

Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, even as it added nine new infections, pushing the total case count to 7,70,697 on Thursday, according to an official bulletin.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,808.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The number of active cases in the state were 97, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,562.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent in Haryana, the bulletin said.

