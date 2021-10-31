COVID-19: Haryana reports no new death, 11 fresh cases

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Haryana's Covid tally rose to 7,71,252 with 11 new cases on Sunday, while the death toll remained at 10,049 as no new fatality was reported, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven infections were reported from Gurgaon, among others.

There are 112 active cases in the state, while 7,61,068 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent in the state, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD SNE SNE

