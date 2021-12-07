COVID-19: Haryana Reports One Covid Death, 24 Fresh Cases

Haryana reported 24 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,71,875 and its death toll to 10,055.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death was reported from Karnal district.

Among the new cases, 10 were reported from Gurugram and four from Faridabad, it showed.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 185, while that of overall recoveries is 7,61,612.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

