COVID-19: Haryana Reports One Covid Death, 31 Fresh Cases

Haryana reported 31 COVID-19 cases, 18 of them from Gurugram, and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,72,086 and its death toll to 10,060.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the fresh death was also reported from Gurugram.

On Tuesday, Haryana had reported three Covid deaths, two from Gurugram and one from Karnal. On Monday, the state reported two fatalities, from Hisar and Panchkula districts.

Among the new infections, seven were reported from Faridabad and three from Panchkula.

The count of active cases in the state now stands at 204, while that of recoveries is at 7,61,799.

The COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

