COVID-19 Has Led To More Thrust On Agroecology, Natural Farming: NITI Aayog

With people looking for healthy food to boost their immunity in the situation created by COVID-19, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said that demand for "nutritious and chemical-free food" is going up exponentially in the world and agroecology is the only option to save the planet.

Kumar said NITI Aayog recently organised an online high-level round table where international experts from countries like US, Australia, Germany, UK, Netherlands and officials from the United Nations acknowledged India's pioneering leadership in agroecology, an integrated approach that simultaneously applies ecological and social concepts and principles to the design and management of food and agricultural systems.

READ: COVID-19 impact: Niti Aayog may pitch for short-duration R&D projects

He said "agroecology is the only option to save the planet", is in line with Indian traditions and it is not man versus nature but the man in nature or man with nature.

"Humans need to realize their responsibility in protecting other species and nature. We need knowledge-intensive agriculture and the metrics need to be redefined where production is not the only criteria for good performance. It has to include the entire landscape and positive and negative externalities that are generated by alternate forms of agriculture practices," Kumar told ANI.

He said that in the international round table experts from 12 countries participated and they said that agriculture now "needs to be converted into climate-friendly agriculture which will make sure that your environment will improve and also the quality of your land which is becoming hugely affected by the extensive use of chemicals and pesticides."

The essential point is that we need to increase the organic carbon content in the soil and trigger the microbial activity in the soil which will make the soil healthy again. He said that the use of water can be reduced to a tenth of the current usage.

"Ninety-two per cent of water today is used up in agriculture and we can reduce that and our country will no longer water-stressed. The best thing that we call Indian natural and traditional farming is what Subhash Palekar is doing from the last 20 years all over the country. The best thing about this is the productivity of the land does not decline. The yields remain the same as in the previous times but the cost of production goes down so the farmers' income rises immediately," Kumar said.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases rise to 2,36,657; over one lakh recovered

India Would Successfully Win Fight Against Corona Through Vaccine & Drugs: NITI Aayog

While addressing a daily press brief on COVID-19 on May 28, Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog stated that India would successfully win the fight against Coronavirus through vaccines and drugs. Dr VK Paul who is also the chairman of Empowered Group 1 said that India's vaccines were known around the world and that the country's pharmaceutical industry was scientifically strong. The Central government has formed the Empowered Group 1 for coordinating medical emergency management plan in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine and drugs. Our country's science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong. India's pharma industry is known as the pharmacy of the world and vaccines made in India are being used and are known all over the world," said Dr Paul. "We are very proud of our strong scientific base, strong pharmaceutical industry. All our scientific institutes are fighting against COVID-19," he added.

READ: Delhi: NITI Aayog officer tests positive for Coronavirus, building floor sealed

READ: India would successfully win fight against Corona through vaccine & drugs: NITI Aayog

(With Inputs from ANI)