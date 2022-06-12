COVID-19: Health Experts Say 'No Need To Panic' Over Rise In Cases; 'No New Variant Found'

Health experts on Saturday asserted "no need to panic" amid the increase in the cases of COVID-19 in the country over the last few days and also underscored that no new variant of concern has been found. They also reported that the rise in the cases so far is limited to a few districts while pointing out the no-adherence of COVID-19-related protocol.

Speaking to PTI, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora said, "First of all, we have not found any new variant of concern. India now has BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to BA.2, which have slightly higher transmissibility as compared to the other Omicron sub-lineages." When asked about the rise in the COVID-19 cases, he said, "There is another dimension to it and that is, the infection is limited to metros and big cities with a high population density. The important thing is that most of the people who are getting infected these days are immunised and have a common cold and a mild influenza-like illness." Adding that there is "no need to panic" about the rise in cases, Dr Arora said, "One must remember that Covid is very much around us and we need to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and particularly, avoid crowded places and also make masks an integral part of our day-to-day living."

COVID is not over yet

Reiterating Arora's stand that there is nothing to worried about over the rise in cases, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that although there is a rise in the number of cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths and cases are limited to certain geographical areas.

Notably, an official source told PTI that seventeen districts in the country, including seven in Kerala and five in Mizoram, have a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10%, while 24 districts, including seven in Kerala and four each in Maharashtra and Mizoram, have a weekly positivity rate of 5%-10%.

"Complacency has set in among people towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour. In addition, some people who are due for a precaution dose are not taking it, which possibly has increased the pool of susceptible population," Guleria said according to PTI.

Dr Nivedita Gupta, who heads the epidemiology and communicable diseases division at the ICMR highlighted the importance of vaccination as well as precautionary dose. "We need to remember that COVID-19 is not over yet and there is a need to ensure complete vaccination of all individuals, including precaution doses. Vaccination prevents severe infections, hospitalisation and death," Dr Gupta said according to PTI. "The rise so far is limited to certain districts and is localised, but it is important to ensure proper containment efforts, restrictions, social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour in those areas to control the spread of the infection," she added further.

As per the update of June 11 from the Ministry of Health, a total of 8,329 daily new cases were reported in India with a daily positivity rate of 2.41%. The total active caseload stands at 40,370. The top 10 states and Union territories of concern in terms of an increasing positivity rate are Kerala, Mizoram, Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Sikkim, and Chandigarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.