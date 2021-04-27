COVID-19: Health Min Asks 18+ To Gear Up For Vaccination As Registration Opens On April 28

With the registration for the liberalized third phase of the vaccination drive is set to begin on April 28, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to his official Twitter handle a day prior and appealed to all citizens aged 18 and above to get ready, register and get vaccinated against coronavirus. Sharing a picture, he explained to the citizens the steps for registration.

Calling all citizens aged 18+ to gear up to get vaccinated against #COVID19 May 1 onwards.



Registrations open up tomorrow, Apr 28

Log on to https://t.co/onObxFr7YT & follow the steps to schedule your appointment..@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/1NZjEHrdjh — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 27, 2021

Registration Process

Anyone seeking vaccination needs to follow a few simple steps to register:

The first step is to navigate to the official website - cowin.gov.in and enter a mobile number when asked.

After you have entered the mobile number, a one-time password will be sent to that number.

Enter the OTP that you received to validate.

Now you will have to enter four details -The name on the ID of whichever document you choose to use as an ID that you will show at the time of vaccination, the ID number of the document (It can be Aadhaar), your age and your gender.

After you are done entering all this information, you will be asked to schedule your appointment at the centre of your choice from May 1 onwards.

Now, once the process is complete, you will receive a message informing you about the same.

On the day of vaccination, carry the appointment slip along with the ID card, the details of which you entered during the time of registration.

Liberalized third phase of Vaccination

The liberalized third phase, which is slated to begin on May 1, has opened the vaccination drive, which was earlier limited to those aged 45 years and above, to all aged 18 and above. To meet the growing need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.

(Credit-PTI)