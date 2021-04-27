COVID-19: Health Min Asks 18+ To Gear Up For Vaccination As Registration Opens On April 28

Quick links:
With the registration for the liberalized third phase of the vaccination drive is set to begin on April 28, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to his official Twitter handle a day prior and appealed to all citizens aged 18 and above to get ready, register and get vaccinated against coronavirus. Sharing a picture, he explained to the citizens the steps for registration.
Calling all citizens aged 18+ to gear up to get vaccinated against #COVID19 May 1 onwards.— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 27, 2021
Registrations open up tomorrow, Apr 28
Log on to https://t.co/onObxFr7YT & follow the steps to schedule your appointment..@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/1NZjEHrdjh
Anyone seeking vaccination needs to follow a few simple steps to register:
The liberalized third phase, which is slated to begin on May 1, has opened the vaccination drive, which was earlier limited to those aged 45 years and above, to all aged 18 and above. To meet the growing need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.
