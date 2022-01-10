COVID-19: Health Min Clarifies No Fixed Time Limit On Operation Of Vaccination Centers

In a bid to clarify the operationalization of Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the Centre made it clear to states and union territories that no time limit has been set on the working of CVCs, and thus they can operate till 10 PM based on the availability of human resources and infrastructure concerning to the requirement on the day. This came in the backdrop of several states reporting about a fixed timing under which the CVCs are to be operated which is only from 8 AM to 8 PM regularly.

In a letter to the states and union territories, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Manohar Agnani refuted the impression of Covid Vaccination Centres operating from only 8 AM to 8 PM. "In this regard, it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalization of the CVCs. The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirement at a particular CVC", he said. Adding more to it, Agnani said that the timings of the CVCs are flexible and can be operated up to 10 PM in the night based on the availability of HR and human infrastructure. He also advised that multiple teams be arranged at the Covid centres in case of increased demands and requirements.

Further emphasizing Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the Additional Secretary in the letter said that it is important to comply with Covid Appropriate Behaviour at all levels especially in the queues and waiting areas of the CVC amid a rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the country.

India begins administering COVID booster shots

Adding to the ongoing vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 18, India has also started administering coronavirus vaccines to children between the age of 15-18 on January 3, and now it has started administering booster shots for healthcare and frontline workers followed by senior citizens above the age of 60 years from Monday onwards.

Apart from that, the precautionary doses are also being administered to the personnel deployed for election duties as five states are gearing up for assembly polls ahead.