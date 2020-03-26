The Debate
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Misbehaviour With Doctors Stain On Society, Please Refrain

General News

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said misbehaviour with doctors and other health workers were a stain on the society. He urged all to refrain from doing it.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Misbehaviour with doctors stain on society, please refrain

Dr Harsh Vardhan has expressed his dismay at the treatment being meted out to the doctors, nurses and health workers as they battle the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Health Minister said the misbehaviour against them was a ‘stain on the society’ and the ‘fear psychosis’ being created of them spreading the virus was ‘shameful.’ He urged the citizens to refrain from doing anything that would damage the spirits of the medical industry employees.

READ: COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan Warns Legal Action Against Violators Of Lockdown In India

READ: Dr Harsh Vardhan Condemns Ostracisation Of Doctors, Paramedics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Health Minister had earlier tweeted how he was ‘deeply anguished’ with the reports of doctors and paramedic being ostracised and even threatened with eviction by landlords.

In a video  message shared on Twitter on Thursday, Dr Harsh Vardhan can be heard saying, “I’m extremely saddened. Those who we honoured with ‘taali and thaali’ (claps and plates) are being insulted. It is sad to hear about it, from not just one place, but multiple regions.”

“Misbeviour on doctors who risk their lives is a stain on the society. Some are creating an atmosphere of social discrimination against doctors and nurses and of fear psychosis, which is shameful. They are under the impression that doctors, nurses and health workers can spread coronavirus,” the minister added. 

“I can assure you that it is not true. At a time when the whole world is fighting coronavirus, we all need to stand together. Doctors alone can’t fight this,” he continued.

The Minister added, “It could be dangerous for us if there are clashes over it. I plead to you with folded hands to refrain from doing anything that would make them disheartened.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan continued, “ I also heard of people in home quarantine being forcibly sent to quarantine centers. Please don’t take the law in your hand, adhere to the doctor’s instructions and that will benefit everyone."

“If you have any doubts, you can ask on social media and we can arrive at a fruitful conclusion. We have to deal with the situation with caution and courage, it is not the time to spread panic. Also requesting you to not make a joke about COVID-19, and make this as your national mission, and protect everyone, right from the elderly to the kids in the battle,” he concluded his message.

Watch the video here:

The message comes after the Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had similarly condemned the discriminatory behaviour towards airline professionals. Numerous airlines and crew members had taken to social media over people ostacising them, insulting them and urging them to maintain distance.

READ: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Slams 'virus To Vanish After Janta Curfew' Misinformation

Meanwhile, Indian is currently observing a national lockdown, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Indian toll in the pandemic is close to 650 now. 13 persons have died due to contagious disease.

READ: Coronavirus: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Visits IGI Airport, Reviews preparedness

First Published:
