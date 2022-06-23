COVID-19: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs Meeting With Experts Amid Rising Cases

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in some states in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with health officials and experts to discuss the situation. Giving details about the meeting, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the Health Minister asked the officials to stress on those districts which are reporting higher positivity rates. The Health Ministry further added that Minister Mandaviya asked to "undertake adequate testing with a higher proportion of RTPCR tests."

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also asked officials to continue to focus on surveillance on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for any mutation amid rising vaccinations. The MoHFW said, "Union Health Minister directed the officials to continue to focus on surveillance and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation along with increasing the pace of vaccination."

COVID vaccination across India

A large number of people in the country have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The official numbers, as per the government, are 1,96,65,65,733. Out of the total, 1,01,54,03,748 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 90,94,72,603 people have been administered the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

On June 23, a total of 13,00,334 people were jabbed. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,485 children have received the COVID vaccine. India began providing precautionary doses to all adults above the age of 18 on April 10 at private vaccination centres. The Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are now available for ₹225 per dose. Until now, across the nation, 4,16,89,382 people have been administered the precautionary dose.

It is pertinent to mention that over 10.7 crore children from the age group 15-17 have received either of the doses in the country whereas over 5.5 crore children in the age group 12-14 have received either of the doses as of June 23.

Health Minister Mandaviya recently urged the states to focus on vaccine coverage for the 12 to 17 age group with the help of schools, madrasas, etc., and also of children who are not in school due to summer vacation. He had said precautionary doses were of utmost importance for populations above 60 as they fell under the vulnerable category.

"Adequate vaccine doses are available across the country. Let us ensure accelerated coverage of COVID vaccination during the second phase of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign," he had stressed.