COVID-19: Health Ministry Asks States To Emulate Successful Local Practices To Fight Virus

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry enlisted a few innovative ideas and practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during an interaction on May 18th and May 20th with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners pertaining to Public Health Response to COVID-19 management.

Such innovative practices can be replicated by appropriating them to local needs across State. The enlisted State-specific practices are worth emulating in order to curb COVID-19 infection at ground level itself.

COVID-19 at Mohalla level, Village, Block & District level

Some optimal practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi include promoting prompt isolation and containment measures in Madhya Pradesh With Community engagement at Mohalla level, village, Block and District level by the involvement of elected representatives and candidates of previous elections. District of Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh shared the practice of establishing and operating Isolation Centres and COVID-19 Care Centres with the active cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations popularly known as RWAs especially in north-western Indian cities.

Meanwhile Gurugram, Haryana boasts of Work Site COVID-19 Vaccination Centres and Drive Through COVID-19 Vaccination Centres too. It incorporated a digital portal for real-time tracking bed occupancy, oxygen consumption in over a hundred hospitals as well as ambulance services in and around Gurugram, Haryana.

Kashi COVID Response Centre (KCRC) & Taxi Ambulances in Chennai

KCRC has been formulated in Varanasi to provide a one-stop solution for all COVID-19 related queries of common citizens. Utilising services rendered by KCRC effectively and replicating them in other States will stir awareness amongst people; also, people would not be left to dwell in COVID-19 related speculations.

In Chennai - Tamil Nadu, the civic body converted about 250 taxis to ambulances as a transportation solution for patients. The Greater Chennai Corporation has rolled out 250 COVID-19 special taxis as mini-ambulances.

Several other Districts have shared such practices at the onset of COVID-19. These can be perused as below,

Union Health Ministry lists some of innovations & best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management pic.twitter.com/2Y3Z0IQSJu — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

COVID-19 Situation in India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the health ministry's updated data on Friday. Though the death toll remained over 4,000. The total COVID-19 cases have now reached the 2,60,31,991 mark.

As per ministry's data, the number of people who have recovered is 2,27,12,735 (87.25%) while active cases stand at 30,27,925 (11.63%) and total Death is 2,91,331 (1.12%).