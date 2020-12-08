COVID-19: Health Ministry Asserts 'Sputnik V Vaccine Will Be Available In India Soon'

Amid the race for the availability of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will soon be available in India. During a Health Ministry briefing, Bhushan said, "There are multiple vaccine candidates in different stages of development and some of them may get licenced in few weeks."

While giving an elaborate description of the number of vaccines which have been developed either in India or in collaboration with foreign pharmacies, the Health Minister apprised about the availability of the Sputnik V. About eight vaccines are likely to be available in India of which six vaccine candidates are in clinical trial stages.

Speaking about the vaccines for COVID-19, the health secretary said these vaccines are to be administered in multiple doses (two to three doses) and each dose requires a gap of three to four weeks. However, he reiterated that COVID-19 norms and safety protocols need to be rigorously adhered to even after the inoculation of the vaccine once available.

There are multiple vaccine candidates in different stages of development and some of them may get licensed in next few week. Vaccines require 2-3 doses, 3 to 4 weeks apart. Even after vaccination, #COVID precautions must be undertaken: Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/ICV8rzMjtM — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 8, 2020

PM Modi hints 'vaccine availability soon'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned.

He was speaking while inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. Before ending his speech, the prime minister said, "One thing, which I will definitely remind you is that the wait for a vaccine is on but in the past few days, I have met scientists, and feel that the country will not have to wait too long for it."

PM Modi in his all-party meet on Friday said that the healthcare workers involved in treating Coronavirus patients, frontline workers, who include police personnel and municipal staff, and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India's (SII) has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use of Covidshield in the country, which SII will be producing in collaboration with Oxford University. Pfizer too has sought DCGI nod for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

