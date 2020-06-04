Health Ministry Issues Strict Memorandum To Staff After Many Test COVID-19 Positive

The Union Health Ministry has issued a memorandum to its employees directing them to thoroughly follow the social distancing norms and take necessary precautions. This comes after several employees and officers of the ministry tested positive for Coronavirus.

The office memorandum stated that it has been noticed that at times, social distancing is not being maintained on the office premises (Nirman Bhawan).

"The undersigned is directed to refer to this ministries/OM of even number dated April 19, on the subject mentioned above and to say that the numbers of Covid19 positive cases are going up steadily and many officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have tested Covid19 positive. It has been noted that at times social distancing is not been maintained in office premises," stated the memorandum.

"All concerned JS's/EAs shall ensure that their officers/ staff attend office at staggered working hours as per DoPT office memorandum."

Meetings and conferences should not be conducted physically and may be organised through video-conferencing, and work from home should be facilitated in case of an emergent situation, it said.

The ministry has given a list of precautions to be strictly followed, including mandatory wearing of masks. Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed to attend office and the staff should maintain social distancing mandatorily

"Gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office is strictly prohibited," the memorandum said, adding that social distancing of at least one metre should strictly be followed while walking, seating or queuing up for entry and inside the office building.

"All employees should try and use the stairs as far as possible except those who may have problems using the staircase. The movement of physical receipt/file should be discouraged so as to avoid the infection through frequent touching of papers," it read.

"All officials are advised to take care of their own health and look out for symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems and, if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers," it stated.

The ministry also advised its employees to avoid using each other's phones, desk, other work tool and equipment and avoid loitering and crowding in the corridors.

(With inputs from agencies)

