COVID-19: Health Ministry Dismisses 'speculative' Reports On Undercounting Of COVID Deaths

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the media reports claiming that India's COVID-19 death toll has been undercounted were speculative. Responding to the series of reports that surfaced lately, the ministry called such reports 'conjectures and speculation without any substantial basis'. The ministry backed the official data and said that attributing deaths to coronavirus without data proof is fallacious.

In a statement released, the health ministry said that the reports, based on data from the National Health Mission's Health Management Information System (HMIS) compared data from the Civil Registration System (CRS) and drew 'erroneous inferences'. Multiple media reports had allegedly claimed that the numbers handed out by HMIS were wrong. Reports cited that the death in the absence of other information, should all be considered as COVID-19 deaths.

The reports also claimed that over 2,50,000 deaths were from causes not known. However, the health ministry has now dismissed such reports. "Attributing any death to COVID-19 without any basis than based on empirical data is fallacious and such inferences are mere figments of imagination," the health ministry said.

Health Ministry backs the available data

The ministry further reiterated the Centre's transparency in its approach to COVID-19 data management and said a robust system of recording all COVID-19 related deaths already exists. The statement said that the States and Union Territories update the data in this particular system on a continuous basis, avoiding inconsistency. It also claimed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also issued 'Guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in India'.

The ministry backed the process and said that the ICMR issued guidelines aims to produce the correct recording of all deaths. The recordings are being done as per ICD-10 codes recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for mortality coding, the statement said. It also said that the same process has been explained to state and UTs.

"States and UTs have been urged through various formal communications, multiple video conferences and through the deployment of Central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. Union Health Ministry has also regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district-wise cases and deaths on a daily basis," the statement said. However, the ministry added that there would be some differences in mortality recordings.

Wait till the end of the pandemic to get correct data?

The ministry said that there would "always be differences in mortality recorded during a profound and prolonged public health crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic". According to the statement, a well-conducted research study on mortalities are usually done after the event when larger and more clearer data on mortalities are available from reliable sources. As per the data put out by the ministry, as many as 4,11,408 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus since it broke out early last year.

IMAGE: PTI/ PIXABAY