COVID-19: Health Ministry Mulling Precautionary Vaccine Doses For Diplomats

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare is contemplating the administration of precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for diplomats, ANI reported, quoting sources, on Thursday, March 31.

This development comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged the Health Ministry to allow precautionary doses for those travelling to Europe. According to the ANI report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recommended the Health Ministry to allow precautionary COVID vaccine doses for people travelling to Europe who had had their second (last) dosage of vaccine more than 270 days prior to their intended trip date.

The Indian government has approved foreign flights, but many countries have put restrictions on those who have not yet obtained a COVID vaccine booster dose.

Expansion of booster dose to be based on scientific data

Only healthcare personnel, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 are currently permitted to obtain a COVID vaccine booster dosage. The expansion of the booster dose beyond the specified group, according to sources of ANI, will be based on scientific data.

So far, a total of 2,30,11,793 precaution doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to the identified group, of which, 1,34,379 beneficiaries were administered a precautionary vaccine dose in the last 24 hours.

Active COVID cases drop to 14,307

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage hit 184.06 crores (1,84,06,55,005) on Thursday. Meanwhile, India's active caseload dropped to 14,307 today, accounting for 0.03% of the country's total positive cases, continuing a downward trend. India's recovery rate, on Thursday, stood at 98.76%.

1,225 new cases reported in last 24 hours

A total of 1,225 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with 1,594 people recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 4,24,89,004 since the outbreak began. A total of 6,07,987 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the country to 78,91,64,922.

Positivity rates have also fallen on a weekly and daily basis. The weekly positivity rate in the country is currently 0.23%, with a daily positivity rate of 0.20%.

(With inputs from ANI)