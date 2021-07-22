COVID-19: Health Ministry Releases Vaccination Data; More Than 42 Crore Doses Provided

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday that more than 42.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the states and union territories so far. A press release stated that approximately 3.20 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs. The official data of COVID-19 vaccines has been released by the Health Ministry at 8 am today, which stated that the total consumption of COVID jabs including wastage is more than 40 crore.

After the centralisation of the vaccination drive, the centre has been continuously supporting the states and UTs by providing free-of-cost COVID-19 vaccines. The GOI is procuring and supplying 75% of vaccines to the states, produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country.

Centralised vaccine policy by PM Modi

On June 21, Prime Minister Modi announced a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been implemented within two weeks. Making the key announcement, PM Modi announced the scrapping of decentralised policy rolled out on May 1, adding that the Centre will account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

Marking the importance of International Yoga Day, PM Modi said that from now onwards, all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. The Prime Minister added that the existing policy allowing private hospitals to procure 25% of doses from vaccine makers directly will be continued. However, striking down the differential vaccine prices across private institutions, PM Modi announced that hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 of service charge per vaccine dose. Monitoring of price capping at private hospitals will be done by the states, he announced.

"25% of vaccination work which had been handed to states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both States and centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccine for people above 18 years," PM Modi said.

(IMAGE: PTI)