COVID-19: Health Ministry Reports 38,667 New Cases; Vaccine Count Crosses 53cr Mark

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India reported 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 478 deaths on Saturday. So far, over 3.21 crore people have tested positive, and over 4.3 lakh people have died due to the pandemic. There are currently 3,87,673 active cases in the country, with 3,13,38,088 persons having recovered from the condition. The positivity rate for the week is 2.05 per cent. So far, 53.61 crore vaccination doses have been administered. The country has been seeing a decline in the number of cases, with the ramping up of the vaccine drive.

COVID-19 update for Kerala

Kerala recorded 20,452 new cases on Friday. It has been showing a constant increase in COVID-19 cases. According to reports, the Union Health Ministry is concerned about this concerning trend in Kerala, which is now leading to India's outbreak. According to reports, the Centre has requested the Kerala government to transmit all such cases to be sequenced. The Centre has asked Kerala to bring the vaccine gap and ramp up vaccine administration.

According to reports, the Centre has requested the Kerala government to transmit all such cases to be sequenced. The Centre has asked Kerala to bring the vaccine gap and ramp up vaccine administration.

COVID vaccination update for India

53,53,27,001 vaccine doses have been administered in India. Out of this, 41,71,80,777 shots were for the first dose and 11,81,46,224 shots were for the second dose. This plays a significant role in the possible third wave of the country, with the Delta, Delta Plus and Kappa variants in the country. India's goal is to vaccinate the entire adult population by December 2021. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India expects to get roughly 266 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in August, thanks to a simplified licencing process that has allowed the government to acquire significantly more than previously planned.

Bharat Biotech develops nasal COVID vaccination

Bharat Biotech, the Indian vaccine manufacturer, has developed a nasal vaccination as well. The COVID-19 vaccine candidate has gotten regulatory approval for mid-to late-stage studies, according to a statement released by the government's ministry of research and technology on Friday. According to the announcement, early-stage trials of the vaccine candidate, BBV154, were completed in patients aged 18 to 60 years, and the doses were determined to be well tolerated.

