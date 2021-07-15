COVID-19: Health Ministry Reports 41,806 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours

India records 41,806 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by 4,32,041 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, July 15 stated. Also, the death count stands at 4,11,989 with fresh 581 deaths due to Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Press Release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India reports 41,806 new cases in the last 24 hours. With these numbers, the COVID-19 infection toll goes to 3,09,87,880. As per the Ministry's provided data, the active caseload standing at 4,32,041 followed by total recoveries of 3,01,43,850.

India reports 41,806 new #COVID19 cases, 39,130 recoveries, & 581 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,09,87,880

Total recoveries: 3,01,43,850

Active cases: 4,32,041

Death toll: 4,11,989



Total vaccinated: 39,13,40,491 (34,97,058 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/gyZqhcksfn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Furthermore, the recovery rate has increased to 97.28%, and 39,130 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.21 %. Speaking on the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Health Ministry has reported that around 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses have been administered so far with 34,97,058 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours.

Also, the testing capacity has ramped up with 43.80 crore tests conducted till date.

COVID-19 in India

With relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in various states, a slight rise in Coronavirus cases has been reported followed by a large number of people crowding in famous tourist spots across the country. Also, 3 people were reported positive for COVID-19 in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

This has raised a concern under the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus. As a result, states have imposed restrictions and curfews to contain the spread of the virus. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal had also alerted the states regarding the crowd influx and said that the government will be bound to nullify the ease in restrictions if proper protocols are not followed.

Earlier, last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed about the global death toll touching 4 million due to the fast-moving virus variants. Several states in India had reported new COVID-19 cases with Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh having the highest number of infections.

(With agency inputs)