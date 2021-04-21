COVID-19: Health Ministry Takes Measures To Increase Medical Oxygen Supply Amid Shortage

Amid States complaining of oxygen shortage, the Health Ministry on April 21 announced three massive measures to increase the supply of medical oxygen. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan listed out the measures, which includes restricting the usage of oxygen in industries, except in nine industries- steel, pharmaceutical, oxygen cylinder and petroleum industries. The surplus oxygen derived by the restriction in the industries will be used as medical oxygen in hospitals to support COVID patient. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the oxygen shortage in the country.

Reliance, Tata extend help

Besides the public sector, even the private sector has come forward to help. The Reliance group has stopped manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce 700 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen a day, which will be supplied to States like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and will provide relief to over 7,00,000 patients every day. It is pertinent to mention here that initially, the refineries were producing 100 tonnes of medical oxygen a day, which was stepped up to 700 tonnes.

Reliance is not alone, the Tata group has also come forward to extend its support by importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen. Lauding PM Modi's appeal to the people, the group, taking to their official Twitter handle, pledged to do as much as possible to strengthen the fight against COVID, and announced its effort to boost the health infrastructure and mitigate the oxygen crisis by importing 24 cryogenic containers that will help in transportation.

PM @narendramodi's appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure. — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) April 20, 2021

The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) April 20, 2021

This comes when for the seventh consecutive day, India breached the 2-lakh mark with 2,94,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. The constant rise in cases has imposed huge pressure on the health infrastructure, with most States complaining of a shortage of oxygen supply and general and ICU beds.

Railway to run 'Oxygen Express'

On Sunday, the Railway decided to run 'Oxygen Express'. Through this initiative, which came as a response to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra government's appeal, the Railways is to run special trains to supply oxygen to State and Union Territories facing acute shortage of oxygen supply. A green corridor was being prepared for the movement of these special trains. The Ministry took to the official Twitter handle to announce this news.

Railways getting fully ready to Transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders



Railways geared up to run OXYGEN Express



Green Corridor being created to fast movement of Oxygen Express Trainshttps://t.co/zSzK3noPRl pic.twitter.com/nENZikqEnV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 18, 2021

(Credits-PTI)