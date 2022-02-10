COVID-19: Health Ministry Warns Pandemic Hasn't Ended Yet; Insists On Adherence To Norms

The Health Ministry in its briefing on Thursday urged the citizens to continue being vigilant and to not let the guard down against the COVID-19. Dr. V K Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog, stated that even as the COVID-19 cases are ebbing in the country, the prescribed COVID appropriate protocols shall be adhered with.

As the country records a continuous decline in the daily cases while the Omicron wave plateaus, Dr Paul cautioned that this was not the end of the pandemic and that the virus was still circulating in society. It is therefore required to keep up with the COVID appropriate guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Prompting people to not lower their guards down- (Masks & Social Distancing) norms, he stated that this will prevent the virus from mutating further.

“Now we are passing through the transition towards improvement, but we can't be less vigilant & lower our guards, instead we have to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour as the new normal. This is not the end of the pandemic. We need to stay united & continue to use our tools at disposal,” he stated.

India revises COVID SOPs for international travellers

Apart from this, India revised the International travel guidelines on Thursday after consulting with the health ministry. In the latest guidelines, several ‘at-risk’ countries that were placed under the scanner during the massive spread of Omicron variant across the globe have been demarcated & removed, which means that the flights from all the countries will be allowed to run. Two percent random sampling (testing) of International travelers will be done on arrival and the passengers will be directed to keep themselves under 14 days of self-monitoring period.

Besides, Luv Agarwal, Secretary Health highlighted on Thursday that the positivity rate in some states including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala is concerning.

India's COVID-19 Tally

India on Thursday reported 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060. With a large number of recoveries in the last twenty-four hours, the active cases now stand at 7,90,789, according to the health ministry’s data. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry informed that the daily positivity rate in India was 20.75% on January 24, but has now dropped to 4.44%. "It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly", he added.

Meanwhile, A total of more than 171.28 crore doses have been taken in the country. In the age group above 18 years, 96% of eligible adults have been inoculated with the first dose and 78% have taken the second dose.